Air Tanzania set to introduce flights to Windhoek

WINDHOEK, July 5 — Namibia and Tanzania will soon conclude a bilateral air service agreement which will see Air Tanzania introduce flights to Windhoek, officials said Tuesday.

According to Namibia’s Ministry of Works and Transport, the two countries began negotiations for a bilateral air service agreement shortly before the advent of COVID-19.

“Namibia’s team of negotiators led by the Ministry of Works and Transport has submitted a draft document to their Tanzanian counterpart for confirmation. They have already received the documents and are just doing the final check. It is a done deal, so soon Air Tanzania will start flying to Windhoek. We are hard at work to make sure that will be realized,” the ministry said.

Direct flights to Windhoek by Air Tanzania would also open up the servicing of routes in other regional economic communities, the ministry said, adding that all Namibia-registered airlines will also have access to Tanzanian airports for landing and picking up flights.

“The airports of the two respective countries will also cash in from the landing fees and other commercial activities including ground handling and refuelling,” the ministry said.

Namibia is scheduled to host a cooperation meeting of the two countries in September to discuss and review several agreements aimed at advancing their economies.