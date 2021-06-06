Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi to participate in the Josef Odlozil memorial 200m race in prague, Czech Republic tomorrow.

Windhoek, June 6– Namibia Olympians Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi are in Czech Republic, prague for the Josef Odlozil memorial athletic event. The two athletes are participating in the Josef Odlozil memorial event as a preparation for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be hosted in Italy in July 2021.

The Josef Odlozil memorial event will also be open to spectators. Every attendant has to present signed certificate of noninfectiousness at the day of the event.

Christine and Beatrice coach Henk Botha said “Tomorrow ‘s 200 metres women lineup is a very strong and competitive lineup lets hope we can surprise the world”.

Christine and Beatrice are expected to compete against Gina Bass from Gambia, Jusztina Csoti from Hungary, Desiree Henry Great Britain, Barbora Splechtnova from Czech Republic, Ashleigh Nelson Great Britain and Marcela Pirkva from Czech Republic in the 200 metres women.

