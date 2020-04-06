IS militants attack Syrian forces in eastern region

DAMASCUS, April 6 -- The Islamic State (IS) militants launched an attack on government forces in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour on Monday, a war monitor reported. The IS unleashed the attack with mortar shells first and later the clashes raged in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Both sides suffered losses, the UK-based watchdog group added. It said that as many as 377 government forces have been killed since March in similar attacks by IS militants in the countryside of Deir al-Zour as well as countryside region of Homs, Raqqa and Sweida provinces. Also, 119 IS militants have been killed within the same period of time, the Observatory said. The IS lost key areas across the country, but sleeper cells and some groups in the desert region often launch attacks on Syrian forces. Xinhua