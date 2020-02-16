Majority of Chinese banks to get fintech solutions from cloud market by 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 16 -- By 2024, some 80 percent of China's banks will purchase and integrate financial technology (fintech) solutions from the cloud market, global market intelligence firm International Data Corporation (IDC) has predicted. China's financial industry has actively embraced a new generation of information technologies such as cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, mobile Internet and the Internet of Things, the IDC said in its latest report on China's financial digital transformation. The sector's IT spending is expected to continue its expansion and reach 220.8 billion yuan (about 31.61 billion U.S. dollars) by 2020, said the report. The report predicted that 20 percent of bank transactions will be pre-settled via digital platforms by the end of 2020, with the integration of physical experience and digital experience. Some 30 percent of China's insurance companies will cooperate with at least three insurance technology companies by 2021, the report said, while 40 of China's banks will cooperate with financial technology challengers in the cloud ecosystem by 2022. By the end of 2022, 35 percent of insurance companies will use artificial intelligence technology and voice interaction to automate the claim settlement process, said the rep. Xinhua