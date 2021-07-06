Ghanaian gov’t to cover cost of surgery for separating conjoined twins

ACCRA, July 6 — The Ghanaian government offered to cover the total cost of surgery to separate three-month-old conjoined twins, the country’s presidency announced Monday.

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, chief-of-staff of the presidency, told officials at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had issued directives for the payment.

The decision was made after the twins’ mother Rebecca Bansah asked for help last month for the pair to undergo a separation procedure, while doctors estimated that the total cost could be about 3.0 million Ghana cedis (about 508,000 U.S. dollars).

“The president sees the gesture as an opportunity to save lives and help the family of the twins,” Osei-Opare said, calling on all Ghanaians to give them moral and spiritual support.

Doctors at the regional hospital expressed confidence that the surgery would be successful.

– Xinhua