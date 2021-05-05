Facebook Oversight Board upholds ban on Trump’s accounts

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5 — Facebook Oversight Board (FOB) said on Wednesday that it has voted against reinstating former U.S. president Donald Trump’s Facebook account.

“The Board has upheld Facebook’s decision on January 7, 2021, to restrict then-President Donald Trump’s access to posting content on his Facebook page and Instagram account,” the FOB said in an announcement.

“Given the seriousness of the violations and the ongoing risk of violence, Facebook was justified in suspending Mr. Trump’s accounts on January 6 and extending that suspension on January 7,” the board noted, adding that it was not appropriate for Facebook to impose an “indefinite” suspension.

The FOB required Facebook to revisit the case and then either restore Trump’s account, make the ban permanent or define a suspension for a set period of time.

The FOB is a panel of about 20 former political leaders, human rights activists and journalists picked by Facebook to deliberate the company’s content decisions, according to media reports. (Xinhua)