China–Namibia Partnership at 35: A Story of Shared Growth

Windhoek, 11 Sept. — For many Namibians, the numbers in the newly released Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report of Chinese enterprises are more than statistics — they are lived experiences.

When the report was launched on 8 September to mark 35 years of China–Namibia diplomatic relations, it showed over 10,000 jobs created in recent years, billions in taxes paid into state coffers, and local businesses flourishing through procurement deals.

At the event, Deputy Minister of Industries, Mines, and Energy, Gaudentia Krohne, said the figures reflect “responsible investment that uplifts communities, not just economies.”

Her words ring true for workers like Anna Nghipunya, who found employment at a Chinese-backed construction project in Windhoek. “Before this job, I struggled to provide for my children. Now I can send them to school,” she said, smiling.

The report shows tax contributions rising from N$10.8 billion in 2020 to N$16.7 billion in 2024, while local procurement doubled to N$13.6 billion.

For small suppliers like Joseph Amadhila, a local farmer whose produce now feeds workers at a Chinese-run mine, the partnership has opened doors: “It’s not charity; it’s business, but it helps us grow.”

Chinese Ambassador Zhao Weiping called the launch “a historic moment,” noting that Namibia is on the brink of rapid socio-economic growth in the coming decade.

For many, the CSR report feels like a promise that the friendship between the two countries — rooted in history and now tested in trade and development — is not only political, but deeply personal.

