China intensifies efforts to translate scientific breakthroughs into industrial strength

February 27, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 27 – China is stepping up moves to boost the commercialization of scientific achievements, bridging the gap between laboratory research and industrial application, a senior official said on Friday.

Pan Xiaodong, secretary general of the Ministry of Science and Technology, told a press conference in Beijing that the country is deepening reforms in technology transfer mechanisms.

Universities and research institutes have established over 1,000 technology transfer institutions, and they have jointly built more than 19,000 R&D and transformation platforms in collaboration with enterprises.

Significant progress has also been made in developing concept verification and pilot-scale testing platforms. Twelve national technology innovation centers have established nearly 70 pilot-scale testing platforms, Pan said.

Pilot-scale testing platforms are crucial for validating the technical feasibility and commercial potential of research outcomes before large-scale industrial application.

To strengthen the role of enterprises as main drivers of innovation, China has been implementing institutional measures to establish and expand leading technology enterprises in key industries, and to encourage such enterprises to increase R&D investment. Pan noted that financial support for technology commercialization has also been strengthened.

In collaboration with the People’s Bank of China and other departments, the ministry has introduced policy packages covering venture capital, bank credit, and capital markets.

The ministry will continue close cooperation with financial regulatory authorities and institutions to innovate financial services in support of technology, thereby providing strong support for accelerating high-level technological self-reliance, he said. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

