Technip Energies to Drive Large-Scale Oil and Gas Projects in Namibia

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, March 28 — Technip Energies, a French-based engineering and technology company, is partnering with African oil and gas producers and has emerged as their preferred partner, given the company’s deployment of state-of-the-art technology and the development of a series of large-scale projects across the African continent. The company has delivered more than 100 projects in Africa to date, offering technological solutions, products and services as well as turnkey contracting and construction expertise across various industries, including downstream, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), gas-to-power, mining & metals, and offshore industries. Technip Energies serves as a key driver of large-scale hydrocarbon projects in Africa, and the company has now set its sights on Namibia’s promising sector.

Namibia’s oil, gas, and renewable energy industries are set to witness unprecedented growth, owing to sizeable oil and gas discoveries made in 2022 and 2023, as well as significant potential for green hydrogen. While Technip’s footprint in Namibia goes as far back as 2008 when the company was awarded a contract for a uranium treatment plant located in the western part of the country (closed in 2012), large-scale oil and gas discoveries made in 2022 by Shell and TotalEnergies have signalled new opportunities for the French firm in the country’s energy sector.

In February 2022, global energy majors Shell, TotalEnergies, and Qatar Energy announced two discoveries of oil and gas in the Graff and Venus finds, merely weeks apart. According to global market intelligence firm Wood Mackenzie, the Namibian deepwater discoveries contributed to the highest value of global finds in 2022, alongside discoveries in Guyana and Brazil, highlighting the significant role these discoveries will play in kickstarting long-term socio-economic growth in the country. During the 2022 edition of the continent’s premier event for the oil and gas industry, African Energy Week (AEW), where both Namibia and Technip Energies played a central role, the French firm signed a deal with the country’s national oil company NAMCOR to collaborate on the development of the two discoveries.

“We are excited about the two discoveries made this year and want to start discussing with a world-class company like Technip Energies to see how they can assist us to get these discoveries onstream,” stated Immanuel Mulunga, CEO of NAMCOR during the signing ceremony.

Technip representative and SVP of Gas and Low Carbon Energy, Loic Chapuis, added that “Namibia is a key focus for us, and the development of these discoveries perfectly aligns with our agenda as Technip Energies. We are delighted to share technology with Namibia, and we feel that this MoU will be instrumental in improving technology in Namibia.”

For Namibia, Technip Energies’ partnership signals new opportunities for the accelerated development of oil and gas. By leveraging the firm’s expertise in LNG and offshore solutions and experience as a successful project developer in Africa and worldwide, the country is well-positioned to usher in a new era of market growth on the back of hydrocarbons. Technip Energies’ expertise in engineering and building all types of LNG plants – including large-scale, onshore, and offshore, as well as in remote and harsh environments – makes Namibia’s burgeoning oil and gas developments in capable hands.

“Having Technip Energies as a partner for the development of Namibia’s large-scale oil and gas projects is not only a testament to the company’s role in Africa’s energy future but demonstrates Namibia’s commitment to developing its oil and gas resources. Technip brings to Namibia a strong track record of industry success, and Namibia stands to learn a great deal from the company’s expertise in engineering and building all types of LNG plants – including large-scale, onshore and offshore, as well as in remote and harsh environments.

This partnership is expected to accelerate the development of Namibia’s oil and gas sector, positioning the country for long-term economic growth on the back of hydrocarbons. Furthermore, Technip Energies’ involvement in the development of green hydrogen in Namibia represents a major step towards realizing the country’s ambitions to become a key player in the global green hydrogen market. – Namibia Daily News