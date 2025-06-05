Chelsea signs England U21 striker Delap

LONDON, June 5 — Chelsea has signed striker Liam Delap from Ipswich Town after triggering his release clause of 30 million pounds (about 40 million U.S. dollars).

Chelsea fended off competition from Manchester United and Newcastle United to secure the former Manchester City youngster, who impressed in his debut Premier League campaign by scoring 12 goals in 37 appearances, despite Ipswich being relegated to the Championship.

According to English media, Chelsea will pay two-thirds of the fee up front, with the remainder in installments. Ipswich will also receive a percentage of any future sale.

“I understand the stature of this club and can see the trajectory it is on with these players and the head coach (Enzo Maresca),” Delap told the Chelsea website.

The England Under-21 international said Chelsea would be “an incredible place for me to develop,” and expressed his hope to “achieve amazing things here and help the club win more trophies.”

“When I spoke to the club, everyone wanted to get back to the very top, and they have the quality and the players to do that,” he said of the newly crowned Conference League winners.

“The hunger and desire to keep adding trophies, to take the club back to where it belongs, that is the main objective,” added Delap, who can operate as a central striker or second forward.

The timing of the transfer means he is likely to be included in Chelsea’s squad for the upcoming Club World Cup in the United States, which the south London club begins on June 16. (Xinhua)

