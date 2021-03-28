Namibia beat Guinea, but fail to Qualify for AFCON Final in Cameroon. .

Windhoek, Mar 28–A brace from captain Peter Shalulile was enough to ensure that the Brave Warriors finshed off their 2021 AFCON qualifiers on a high with 2-1 win over the qualified Guniea on Sunday afternoon.

In the heat of the Sam Nujoma Stadium, Guinea took the lead against the run of play on 17 minutes though Mamadou Kane boot after some enterprising play down the right for the visitors.

Namibia regrouped and Manfred Starke attempt to thread one through for captain Peter Shalulile was thwarted by the alert Guinea defence.

Toward the end of the first half, Dynamo Fredericks cracked one from 30 metres out that flew and hanged until Guniea goalkeeper Mousa Camara grabbed it to deny a goal on 43 minutes.

In added time of the first half, Peter Shalulile headed home from 17 metres out from a well measured cross from Deon Hotto. Hotto raced down the left to meet a deep pass from Riaan Hanamub.

In the second half, the sides were cagey until 57 minutes in when Starke connected with a Hanamub cross in the the box, with the former’s shot going over the bar.

Namibia continued to grow in confidence and they spread passes around and defended well.

Shalulile headed into the goalmouth from a Stephanus cross but Camara flew high to meet it on 69 minutes.

Joslin Kamatuka and Marcel Papama came in for Hotto and Fredericks with 14 minutes left.

Shalulile then got his second of the match on 77 minutes as he pocked home a loose from inside the crowded box.

The Mamelodi Sundowns striker was on a hattrick and saw his header flew into the stands, albeit offside from a Hanamub cross at 90 minutes.

It was then a special moment for Young Warriors star Prince Tjiueza who came on for Stephanus to make his debut for the senior side.

The score was not enough to take Namibia to a consecutive AFCON finals but surely restores pride for the Brave Warriors.

Brave Warriors vs Guinea: Virgil Vries, Ivan Kamberipa, Denzil Haoseb, Ananias Gebhardt, Riaan Hanamub, Wesley Katjiteo, Dynamo Fredericks, Willy Stephanus, Deon Hotto, Manfred Starke, Peter Shalulile (captain).

