Trending Now
Home InternationalPOLITICS 2 Ukrainian drones shot down in Russia’s Kursk region
2 Ukrainian drones shot down in Russia’s Kursk region
POLITICS

2 Ukrainian drones shot down in Russia’s Kursk region

April 25, 2022

MOSCOW, April 25 — Russian air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian drones in Russia’s Ukraine-bordering Kursk region, Kursk’s Governor Roman Starovoit said Monday.
“Today, at 04:15 Moscow time (0115 GMT), the teams of Russian air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian drones over the village of Borovskoye, Rylsky district,” the governor said on Telegram.
“There are no casualties, injuries, or destruction. The situation is completely under control,” he added.
On Saturday, the governor said that Ukraine had shelled a border checkpoint in the region, causing a fire but no casualties.    (Xinhua)

Post Views: 12
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Belarus publishes list of unfriendly countries

April 10, 2022

Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russia, Ukraine to hold...

March 14, 2022

NATO to send more troops to eastern Europe

March 24, 2022

Voting begins in 2022 French presidential election

April 10, 2022

Explosions rock Ukraine’s key airport, military facilities: media

February 24, 2022

Zimbabwe’s opposition wins 19 seats in parliamentary by-election

March 28, 2022

One soldier dead, 27 missing as Russian cruiser...

April 23, 2022

Lt. Col. Damiba sworn in as Burkina Faso’s...

February 17, 2022

Netherlands expels 17 Russian diplomats

March 30, 2022

EU to ban Russian flights over Europe over...

February 28, 2022