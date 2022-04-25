2 Ukrainian drones shot down in Russia’s Kursk region

MOSCOW, April 25 — Russian air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian drones in Russia’s Ukraine-bordering Kursk region, Kursk’s Governor Roman Starovoit said Monday.

“Today, at 04:15 Moscow time (0115 GMT), the teams of Russian air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian drones over the village of Borovskoye, Rylsky district,” the governor said on Telegram.

“There are no casualties, injuries, or destruction. The situation is completely under control,” he added.

On Saturday, the governor said that Ukraine had shelled a border checkpoint in the region, causing a fire but no casualties. (Xinhua)