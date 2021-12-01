CEMAC Ministers Endorse African Energy Week 2022

Announced during the CEMAC Energy and Business Forum organized by PRO MEET UP AND LEARN and ML Consulting on 30 November, ministerial representatives from central-African countries committed their endorsement towards African Energy Week 2022.

BRAZZAVILLE, December 1 — Ministerial representatives from the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) countries of Equatorial Guinea, Congo-Brazzaville, Chad, and Cameroon, announced during the CEMAC Energy and Business Forum organized by PRO MEET UP AND LEARN and ML Consulting, held on 29-30 November 2021 in Congo-Brazzaville, their commitment to endorsing African Energy Week (AEW) 2022, taking place in Cape Town, South Africa, on October 31 – November 4.

Demonstrating their commitment to Africa’s energy development, Ministers from the region have also confirmed that National Oil Companies (NOCs) from the CEMAC region will not only attend AEW 2022 but will also work on signing contracts and getting deals done at Africa’s premier energy event – facilitating a platform through which NOCs and regional stakeholders can engage in interactive discussions and advance cooperation and partnerships while moving the continent towards a new era of integration and collaboration in a bid to form impactful relationships that will drive the continent’s energy growth.

NOCs have taken on a more proactive role in Africa’s energy development, demonstrating that they serve as key drivers of expansion and progress. With many NOCs undergoing structural reforms and realigning industry targets, Africa’s NOCs are well-positioned to drive investment and development. In this regard, AEW 2022 will provide NOCs with the opportunity to network and form intra-African partnerships.

“Recognizing collaboration and cooperation as a platform through which we can have an honest discussion on improving business development for energy companies in the region will improve the ease of doing business for regional NOCs,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Home to some of Africa’s biggest project developments, the CEMAC Region represents some of the richest areas in Africa regarding natural resources. AEW 2022 will provide a platform for cross-border collaboration, strengthening regional cooperation, and improving the operating environment for domestic and global companies.

AEW 2022, taking place on October 31 – November 4, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition, and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

