Togo receives military equipment from IMCTC to boost counter-terrorism efforts

LOME, May 13 — The Togolese government has received a batch of military equipment donated by the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) to strengthen its fight against terrorism, official sources said Tuesday.

“These items of equipment deliver a strong message of solidarity, fraternity, and shared responsibility in the face of a common threat,” said Togolese Minister of Security and Civil Protection Calixte Batossie Madjoulba during the handover ceremony.

The donation includes combat helmets, tactical vests, deployment bags, protective plates, and specialized equipment for units engaged in counter-terrorism operations.

Madjoulba noted that the cooperation aims to consolidate the operational capacities and preparedness of national security forces.

The IMCTC delegation, led by Secretary-General Mohammed Al-Moghedi, also discussed further support in training, intelligence sharing, and skill enhancement.

Togo officially joined the Saudi-led coalition in 2022. The nation has faced increasing security pressure in its northern Savanes region, bordering Burkina Faso, where extremist groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State have been expanding. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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