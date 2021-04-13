Capricorn Group supports youth educational development in northern Namibia.

Oshakati, April 13 –To support youth educational development in Namibia, Capricorn Group partnered with Capacity trust (a Human Resources and Industrial Psychology Consultancy) to carry out a two-day leadership workshop in Northern Namibia. A group of 18 Learner Representative Council (LRC) members and teachers from 16 schools in the Oshana region attended the workshop over the weekend of 9 to 11 April 2021, fully sponsored by Capricorn Group. Although numerous private schools have access to psychometric tests and workshops of this nature, learners of government schools are not afforded such opportunities due to the high costs involved.

“Capricorn Group has for the past three years supported Capacity Trust to invest in the lives of young Namibian leaders in the Khomas region. We are happy that this project has expanded to the Oshana Region,” said Marlize Horn, Capricorn Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs.

The learners at the workshop were representative of Mweshipandeka Secondary School, Gabriel Taapopi Secondary School, Ekwafo Senior Secondary School, Evululuko Secondary School, Iipumbu Secondary School, Oshakati Secondary School, Ondjandjo Secondary School, Onamutai Secondary School, Andimba TYT Secondary School, Nangolo Secondary School, Iihenda Secondary School, Okatana Secondary School, Ongwediva Secondary School, Erundu Secondary School, Eheke Secondary School, and Ondangwa Junior Secondary School.

The programme assured that both the abstract and practical aspects of different key focus areas such as personality-type interactions, communication methods, emotional debt, conflict management, change management and leadership skills development were well understood. Capricorn Group employee Natasha Arend, Credit Manager at Bank Windhoek Ondangwa branch, served as guest speaker at the Leadership Workshop to share financial literacy education with the youth. The participants will be expected to duplicate what was learned in their respective schools and provide evidence of their efforts to Capacity Trust and Capricorn Group via the submission of pictures and/or videos and/or written feedback.

“I learnt numerous techniques that I can implement in my school LRC committee to improve our leadership as a team”, Tuhafeni Simson, a learner at Mweshipandeka Secondary School, said.

Capricorn Group believes that the knowledge these young leaders gained over the past weekend would serve them well beyond the completion of their school period and improve the learners’ transition to higher education in line with Namibia’s 5th National Development Plan (NDP5).

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info