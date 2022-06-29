Trending Now
Home National Capricorn Foundation launches Food Waste Challenge calling for solutions to reduce food waste
Capricorn Foundation launches Food Waste Challenge calling for solutions to reduce food waste
Capricorn Foundation Food Waste Challenge 2022
National

Capricorn Foundation launches Food Waste Challenge calling for solutions to reduce food waste

June 29, 2022

FOOD WASTE CHALLENGE: The Capricorn Foundation announced today the launch of the Capricorn Foundation Food Waste Challenge, calling for solutions to reduce food waste in Namibia. The Food Waste Challenge is based on an open innovation platform, allowing anyone to participate in this Challenge, offering N$100 000 for the winning solution.

“As a connector of positive change, the Capricorn Foundation seeks ideas for reducing food waste in Namibia. Every day there are tons of consumable food being discarded as waste. We acknowledge that there are ongoing efforts to address the issue of food insecurity in Namibia. Still, we are looking for new possibilities that can tip over a pivotal domino on the problem of the food waste chain that can result in exponential benefits. A solution to this problem would not only address the basic need of food security for the most vulnerable people in Namibia, but it can also positively impact our society and improve the quality of life of many Namibians. Ultimately, we are seeking solutions that would effectively lead to more food, which would have been wasted otherwise, to reach the vulnerable communities. Through this process, we also hope to increase awareness on the issue of food insecurity and the contribution that food waste is adding to this problem,” said Marlize Horn, Executive Officer of the Capricorn Foundation.

Capricorn Foundation Food Waste Challenge 2022

Another essential objective of the Capricorn Foundation Food Waste Challenge is to encourage better collaboration between sources, distributors/receivers, and beneficiaries of food. “We are looking for any ideas or proposals that will provide original and impactful solutions for any part of the total value chain. This can range from collecting food waste from sources; verifying that it is still suitable for human consumption; and then distributing the food to receivers/distributors, where it can be further used or distributed to vulnerable communities. The proposal will be evaluated on a theoretical basis considering the current state of knowledge concerning food waste in Namibia,” added Marlize.

The Food Waste Challenge is a theoretical challenge requiring only a written proposal. The solver(s) will propose a solution or idea design that meets the requirements and justify it with arguments and relevant references. The proposal will be evaluated on a theoretical basis, considering the current state of knowledge concerning food waste in Namibia. The submission deadline is 12 August 2022, and a panel of judges representing various sectors of the economy will select the winning solution.

Visit Capricornfoodwastechallenge.skild.com, which will be live as from 30 June 2022, to enter and view the terms and conditions. Enquiries can be directed to Rikus Grobler, Manager: Innovation of Capricorn Group at Rikus.grobler@capricorn.com.na

The Capricorn Foundation is a non-profit organisation and registered welfare organisation (WO499) established by Capricorn Group in February 2020 as a vehicle for the Group’s corporate social responsibility initiatives. The Capricorn Foundation aspires to be a Connector of Positive Change by being accountable to ourselves and our stakeholders. It seeks to make an overall positive economic and social impact on society by responsibly investing in sustainable programmes that address national priorities in line with national and Sustainable Development Goals.

Post Views: 9
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Government calls on citizens to contribute to drought...

May 23, 2019

8920 on housing list

August 12, 2017

Argentina begins strict lockdown to slow spread of...

May 24, 2021

Omakange can become northern logistics hub: Endjala

May 8, 2018

Day of the African Child to be celebrated...

June 15, 2018

MARIENTAL STATE HOSPITAL Gets Industry-breaking equipment

September 23, 2021

Housing, efficiency, service delivery top Omaruru’s 2018 agenda

July 27, 2018

Namibia cancels 2021 Mining Expo slated for September...

July 8, 2021

President launches Operation Hornkranz

December 22, 2018

Van Rooyen applauds Geingob’s SONA

April 12, 2018