Capricorn Foundation launches Food Waste Challenge calling for solutions to reduce food waste

FOOD WASTE CHALLENGE: The Capricorn Foundation announced today the launch of the Capricorn Foundation Food Waste Challenge, calling for solutions to reduce food waste in Namibia. The Food Waste Challenge is based on an open innovation platform, allowing anyone to participate in this Challenge, offering N$100 000 for the winning solution.

“As a connector of positive change, the Capricorn Foundation seeks ideas for reducing food waste in Namibia. Every day there are tons of consumable food being discarded as waste. We acknowledge that there are ongoing efforts to address the issue of food insecurity in Namibia. Still, we are looking for new possibilities that can tip over a pivotal domino on the problem of the food waste chain that can result in exponential benefits. A solution to this problem would not only address the basic need of food security for the most vulnerable people in Namibia, but it can also positively impact our society and improve the quality of life of many Namibians. Ultimately, we are seeking solutions that would effectively lead to more food, which would have been wasted otherwise, to reach the vulnerable communities. Through this process, we also hope to increase awareness on the issue of food insecurity and the contribution that food waste is adding to this problem,” said Marlize Horn, Executive Officer of the Capricorn Foundation.

Another essential objective of the Capricorn Foundation Food Waste Challenge is to encourage better collaboration between sources, distributors/receivers, and beneficiaries of food. “We are looking for any ideas or proposals that will provide original and impactful solutions for any part of the total value chain. This can range from collecting food waste from sources; verifying that it is still suitable for human consumption; and then distributing the food to receivers/distributors, where it can be further used or distributed to vulnerable communities. The proposal will be evaluated on a theoretical basis considering the current state of knowledge concerning food waste in Namibia,” added Marlize.

The Food Waste Challenge is a theoretical challenge requiring only a written proposal. The solver(s) will propose a solution or idea design that meets the requirements and justify it with arguments and relevant references. The proposal will be evaluated on a theoretical basis, considering the current state of knowledge concerning food waste in Namibia. The submission deadline is 12 August 2022, and a panel of judges representing various sectors of the economy will select the winning solution.

Visit Capricornfoodwastechallenge.skild.com, which will be live as from 30 June 2022, to enter and view the terms and conditions. Enquiries can be directed to Rikus Grobler, Manager: Innovation of Capricorn Group at Rikus.grobler@capricorn.com.na

The Capricorn Foundation is a non-profit organisation and registered welfare organisation (WO499) established by Capricorn Group in February 2020 as a vehicle for the Group’s corporate social responsibility initiatives. The Capricorn Foundation aspires to be a Connector of Positive Change by being accountable to ourselves and our stakeholders. It seeks to make an overall positive economic and social impact on society by responsibly investing in sustainable programmes that address national priorities in line with national and Sustainable Development Goals.