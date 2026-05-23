GCIRIKU COMMUNITY GEARS UP FOR HISTORIC CHIEF CORONATION

Traditional Authority Unites Ahead of Grand Ceremony for Chief Barthlomeus Aruvita Kayoka

By John K WaDisho

NDIYONA, May 23,Excitement and jubilation have gripped the Gciriku community in the Kavango East Region as preparations intensify for the long-awaited coronation of newly appointed Chief Barthlomeus Aruvita Kayoka, scheduled to take place on 27 June 2026 at the Ndiyona Traditional Authority offices.

The coronation marks the end of a seven-year leadership vacuum following the death of Chief Kassian Shiyambi in 2019. The delay was caused by a prolonged royal family dispute over succession, which was eventually resolved after a High Court ruling in favour of Chief Kayoka against his nephew, Felix Muraghuli. The final appointment was endorsed by the Minister of Urban and Rural Development, James Sankwasa.

Sources close to the Gciriku Traditional Authority say preparations for the historic occasion are now in full swing. On Friday, headmen and headwomen serving on various preparatory committees gathered at the Gciriku Traditional Authority offices in Ndiyona under the leadership of Senior Headman Festus Shikerete.

Addressing the gathering, Shikerete called on all members of the Gciriku community to unite and fully support the upcoming coronation ceremony, describing it as a significant milestone for the traditional authority and its people.

A special bank account under the name of the Chief has also been opened to receive donations towards the successful hosting of the event. Community members in villages across the traditional authority have been encouraged to channel their contributions through their respective headmen and headwomen.

The coronation ceremony is expected to attract senior government officials, traditional leaders, and foreign dignitaries from across the region and beyond, making it one of the most anticipated cultural events in Kavango East this year.- Namibia Daily News

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