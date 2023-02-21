NUST at the centre of Aviation Development talks

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Feb. 21 — The Namibia University of Science and Technology is in serious discussions to develop capabilities across the African aviation value chain with its longtime partner, Tampere University in Finland.

A feasibility study will be coordinated between the two parties, according to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed more than two years ago, in order to build the AiRRhow Centre of Excellence for Civil Aviation for Africa in Keetmanshoop. According to Dr. Erold Naomab, vice chancellor of NUST, “Civil aviation in Africa faces unique obstacles such as insufficient infrastructure, regulatory impediments, and safety issues.” He continued by saying that such a facility might influence airline operations, air traffic control, ground handling, marketing, sales, and regulation, in addition to the design and manufacture of aircraft.

Through promoting economic development, regional integration, and enhanced connectivity, this plan has the potential to strengthen the African aviation sector, which is heavily dependent on tourism.

On Monday of this week, the first of several planned feasibility workshops were held to provide the groundwork for a future road map for how the project might be successfully implemented. The need for resources and potential solutions to the present skills gap were the main topics of conversation.

The Minister of Works and Transport, Hon John Mutorwa, attended an event where he spoke about a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims to promote collaboration between the public and private sectors and improve civil aviation education in Namibia. The MoU outlines plans to conduct a feasibility study for establishing a Centre of Excellence for Civil Aviation, which will consider technical, academic, and economic factors. Once the feasibility study is completed, a draft business plan for the centre will be developed, which will examine physical and digital learning environments and promote job creation, as well as boost the local and regional value of the civil aviation sector.

Industry experts say the establishment of the centre in Namibia will not only propel the increase of training in a variety of aviation technologies but also drive several economic activities.