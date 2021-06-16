Cameroon qualify for Women’s Handball World Cup.

YAOUNDE, June 16 — Hosts Cameroon on Tuesday crushed Nigeria 44-14 in the quarterfinals of the African Women’s Handball Cup of Nations, becoming the fourth and last team to qualify for the World Cup this December in Spain.

The other three are Tunisia, Angola, and the Republic of Congo.

Earlier, the Congolese, who last made the podium in 2008 when they won bronze, stunned Senegal 21-20. Defending champions Angola secured a 29-20 victory against the Democratic Republic of Congo, while Tunisia defeated Guinea by 30-27.

Cameroon will face the Republic of Congo while Angola will take on Tunisia in the semifinals on Wednesday.

11 African teams are competing in the Cup of Nations that is taking place in Yaounde until June 18.

Xinhua