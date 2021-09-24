Namibia to prioritize green, blue economies to ensure sustainable development

WINDHOEK, Sept. 24 — Namibian President Hage Geingob said Thursday his country will prioritize the development of green and blue economies to ensure sustainable development amid COVID-19 and climate change.

Speaking during the general debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Geingob said his country is well-positioned to design and champion a sustainable “blue economy,” which will grow Namibia’s economic base and create the much-needed jobs while tackling climate change.

“Namibia has made progress in incubating renewable energy assets in the form of green hydrogen and ammonia as part of its energy transition through green industrialization,” he said.

The country is at an advanced stage in the bid evaluation process for the development of several sites for the export of green hydrogen, Geingob added. – Xinhua