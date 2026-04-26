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6 injured as Swiss flight suspends takeoff after engine catches fire at Delhi airport
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6 injured as Swiss flight suspends takeoff after engine catches fire at Delhi airport

April 26, 2026

NEW DELHI, April 26  — At least six passengers were injured early Sunday when a flight of the Swiss International Airlines had to suspend takeoff after one of its engines caught fire on one of the runways of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, the airport said.

All passengers had to be immediately evacuated. The Delhi-Zurich flight was abandoned at around 01:08 a.m. local time. There were 232 people on board, and the injured passengers were later admitted to a local private hospital.

A full emergency was declared at Delhi Airport, said the airport’s management in an official statement. “In the early hours of this morning, a full emergency was declared at Delhi Airport involving Swiss International Airlines flight LX 147 (DEL-ZRH) on Runway 28/10,” said the statement..

An online report by The Times of India quoted Swiss International Airlines as saying in a statement, “The aircraft involved is an Airbus A330 (HB-JHK). SWISS has established a task force.

There were 228 passengers and 4 infants on board. The crew rejected the takeoff and, following an assessment of the situation, decided as a precaution to evacuate the aircraft.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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