Brazilian president could be discharged in next few days: hospital

SAO PAULO, July 18 — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will receive a medical discharge in “the next few days” as his health has evolved satisfactorily since he was hospitalized on Wednesday due to an intestinal obstruction, the Vila Nova Star private hospital in Sao Paulo said on Saturday.

“The president continues to evolve satisfactorily, presenting clinical and laboratory improvement. During the day, a creamy, non-fermented diet will be offered. If there is good acceptance, the attendant medical team will decide on the discharge in the next few days,” the institution explained.

Bolsonaro, 66, said that his medical complications have to do with the knife attack that he suffered in September 2018 during his electoral campaign.

Early Wednesday morning, Bolsonaro was admitted to the Brasilia Armed Forces Hospital for abdominal pain, after which his gastric surgeon decided to transfer him to the private medical center in Sao Paulo. (Xinhua)