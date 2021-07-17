Brazilian president authorizes veterinary industry to produce COVID-19 vaccines

BRASILIA, July 18 — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has signed a law authorizing the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines by veterinary facilities, as well as the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The law requires interested parties to comply with all sanitary standards and biosafety requirements for facilities engaged in the production of vaccines for human use, according to the Official Gazette on Friday.

The production, packaging, labeling and storage of vaccines for human use must be done in facilities physically separated from those for the manufacture of veterinary vaccines, according to the law. (Xinhua)