U.S. Republican Senator Tim Scott drops out of 2024 presidential race

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13 — Tim Scott, U.S. senator from South Carolina, announced Sunday night that he was dropping out of the 2024 Republican presidential campaign.

“When I go back to Iowa, it will not be as a presidential candidate. I am suspending my campaign,” said Scott, the only Black Republican senator, on a Fox News program.

The announcement came as a surprise for many of Scott’s aides and donors although the South Carolina Republican was already struggling with poll numbers stagnating.

According to CNN, following last week’s third Republican presidential debate, the super political action committee supporting Scott decided not to make a new investment.

“Tim Scott is a strong conservative with bold ideas about how to get our country back on track. I respect his courage to run this campaign and thank him for his service to America and the U.S. Senate. I look forward to Tim continuing to be a leader in our party for years to come,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis responded with a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Scott’s departure from the Republican presidential race came roughly two weeks after former Vice President Mike Pence suspended his campaign in late October.

The race has been dominated by former President Donald Trump, who is facing four criminal indictments. (Xinhua)