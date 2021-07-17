South African government calls on people to use Mandela Day to feed the poor

JOHANNESBURG, July 18 — The South African government has called on its people to feed those who are underprivileged in observing Nelson Mandela International Day, or Mandela Day, which is celebrated in honor of the country’s first black president Nelson Mandela.

“This Sunday, South Africans will join people across the world in celebrating Nelson Mandela Day. As we reaffirm our commitment to our democracy, let us use Mandela Day to provide food to the most vulnerable in our society, to clean up our streets and to start the task of rebuilding,” said the Presidency on Twitter late Friday night.

The presidency urged people to use Mandela’s words “it is in your hands to make of our world a better one for all.”

The Nelson Mandela International Day is celebrated internationally every year on July 18, Mandela’s birthday, with a call to make a meaningful contribution to the community one lives in just like Mandela did.

The theme for the 2021 Nelson Mandela International Day is “One hand can feed another.” (Xinhua)