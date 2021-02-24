Botswana President to visit Namibia tomorrow.

Windhoek, Feb 24 -The President of the Republic of Namibia, H.E. Dr. Hage G. Geingob will host his H.E. Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi of the Republic of Botswana for a one-day working visit on Thursday, 25 February 2021.

The working visit of President Masisi to Namibia follows a recent official visit to Namibia on 29 January 2021, where the two leaders held bilateral consultations on matters pertaining to border security and economic cooperation. Moreover, both leaders took the decision to elevate the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation to a Bi-National Commission, a change that signals growing emphasis on deeper political and economic cooperation between the two countries. In that vein, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of Namibia, and the Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation of the Republic of Botswana, hosted a virtual meeting of the 6th Session of the Namibia-Botswana Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC) from 16-18 February 2021, the last of its kind before the implementation of the Bi-National Commission (BNC).

During the working visit, President Geingob and President Masisi will discuss within the framework of a win-win partnership matters of mutual concern for the two countries in the areas of water infrastructure and sustainable development. The two Heads of State will also exchange views on post-Covid-19 economic recovery and access to Covid-19 vaccines, including regional and international issues.

As members of the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Namibia and Botswana cooperate in the fields of trade, health, defence and security, agriculture, education and transport.

Source:Namibian Presidency.