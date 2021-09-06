Trending Now
National

Botswana, Namibia foreign ministers call for speedy implementation of 2020 agreement

written by Derdy September 6, 2021

GABORONE, Sept. 6 — Foreign ministers of Botswana and Namibia on Sunday called for speedy implementation of a 2020 bilateral agreement that will enable their citizens to use the national identity cards in cross-border travels.
According to a joint statement, the ministers emphasized the importance of strengthening relations between the two neighboring countries.
During the 28th session of the Botswana/Namibia Joint Permanent Commission on Defense and Security in February 2020, the two countries agreed to develop modalities and terms of reference for the use of national identity cards for cross-border travel between the two countries.
According to the statement, the ministers expressed confidence that such a measure will promote the movement of persons, which is helpful for enhancing their cooperation on matters of mutual concern and common interests.

 

(Xinhua)

