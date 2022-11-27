Man (57) arrested for murder of son

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, 27 Nov – Police in Ondangwa have arrested a 57-year-old man for murder and attempted murder after fired four rounds at his son and a female neighbour at about 21h00 on Saturday at Iitananga village, in Okaku constituency.

According to Inspector Thomas Aiyambo the man’s son (29) allegedly came home late and found people in the house already sleeping. He then knocked on the door and asked to be given a cellphone charger.

After the mother gave him the charger, the son refused to go to his room and had scuffle with his mother and a female neighbour. The father of the deceased, came out of his bedroom and fired four shots towards is son with his licensed private firearm.

The son was killed instantly and the neighbour, aged 25, sustained a fractured right arm. She is admitted at Onandjokwe hospital in a stable condition.

The suspect is arrested and detained at Ondangwa Police station. Police investigation continues.