Trending Now
Home NationalEntertainmentSports Maike Diekmann says hard work and sacrifice pay off
Maike Diekmann says hard work and sacrifice pay off
Sports

Maike Diekmann says hard work and sacrifice pay off

written by Musa Zimunya September 22, 2021

WINDHOEK, SEPT 22 – Olympic Rower, Namibia’s Maike Diekmann has encouraged Namibian youth to work hard toward their goals, and reminded them that the pay-offs for sacrifice can be huge.

Speaking during Monthly Namibian Heroes/Heroines Ceremony in Windhoek, Diekmann said that she had to work hard in order to qualify for the Olympics and that it was gratifying to represent Namibia during the Olympics.

“I was very proud and happy to see the tremendous amount of support that I got from Namibians.  The hard work really pays off, the sacrifices as well,” she said.

During the interview, she revealed that she had not yet set out her future plans due to the rigors of Olympic preparations.

“I am yet to decide about my future but definitely rowing is involved. For now I am spending time with my family. I feel that I have a responsibility to try and grow the sport as well.”

Seen here is the moderator Ms. Pomwenepawa Shaduka and the inspirational Maike Diekmann

She made a clarion call to government and the corporate world to play their parts in growing sports in general because they can be crucial to national development.

“Sports need financing, proper training systems and recruiting systems which have the potential to benefit not only the youth, but the country as a whole.  The fact that athletes are bringing home medals should be a wake-up call for not only government but the corporate world to invest in the country’s future.

The interview was initiated by Naayela’s Dream Publications – a company founded in 2014 by a young Namibian woman.

“The company was founded to create publications of Namibian heroes and heroines from all walks of life. As part of its mandate, the company will be hosting virtual monthly celebrations of extraordinary Namibians who have done remarkable deeds for their country and community. The program will cater Namibians from all backgrounds and choice,” said an executive from Naaleya’s Dream Publications.

She added that one of the aims was to “ensure that we celebrate our own heroes and heroines to ensure that we tell the Namibian story as it is supposed to be.” – NDN Staffer

Post Views: 4
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

||Kharas Second Division Coastal Stream Round 3 and...

May 9, 2018

Brave Warriors crash out of Cosafa Cup

June 2, 2018

Old Mutual Victory Race second leg takes place...

July 8, 2018

Mega-Millions Golf Clash – Tiger vs. Phil –...

October 31, 2018

Jonas, Johannes named sports personalities of the year

October 28, 2018

Kwedhi backs Mighty Gunners to win NPL

August 24, 2018

SKW breaks CFC’s momentum

June 11, 2019

Egyptian dwarfs resort to football to integrate into...

May 25, 2019

Aroab Cletics win Henno Memorial Cup

April 3, 2018

Gomez sends Argentina into Copa America quarterfinals

June 22, 2021