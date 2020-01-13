Teams qualified for women’s volleyball at Tokyo Olympics

BEIJING, Jan. 13 -- Following are the 12 women's volleyball teams which have secured their berths to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after the continental qualifications were wrapped up in five cities across the world on Monday: Automatic berth as host country Japan Through intercontinental qualifications on August 1-4, 2019 Serbia, China, United States, Brazil, Russia, Italy Through continental qualifications on January 5-12, 2020 Africa - Kenya Asia - South Korea Europe - Turkey North, Central America and Caribbean - Dominican Republic South America - Argentina Xinhau