Teams qualified for women’s volleyball at Tokyo Olympics

   BEIJING, Jan. 13  -- Following are the 12 women's volleyball teams which have secured their berths to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after the continental qualifications were wrapped up in five cities across the world on Monday:
   Automatic berth as host country
   Japan

   Through intercontinental qualifications on August 1-4, 2019
   Serbia, China, United States, Brazil, Russia, Italy

   Through continental qualifications on January 5-12, 2020
   Africa - Kenya
   Asia - South Korea
   Europe - Turkey
   North, Central America and Caribbean - Dominican Republic
   South America - Argentina
