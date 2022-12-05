England breeze into World Cup quarters with 3-0 win over Senegal

DOHA, Dec. 4 — England will play France in the Qatar World Cup quarterfinals following a comfortable 3-0 win over Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday night.

England captain Harry Kane, the Golden Boot of Russia 2018, scored his first goal at Qatar 2022. Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden also played a key role in the impressive win.

England opened the scoring in the 38th minute through Jordan Henderson after excellent work from Kane and Bellingham.

Bellingham started a move that led to Kane doubling the lead on the stroke of halftime, winning the ball in midfield and passing to Foden, who set up Kane with a first-time pass for the captain to fire home.

Bukayo Saka scored the third goal in the 57th minute after great work by Foden, who danced down the left and served the ball up for him to flick over Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy. (Xinhua)