Trending Now
Home InternationalSPORTS England forward Sterling flies home as his family being robbed
England forward Sterling flies home as his family being robbed
SPORTS

England forward Sterling flies home as his family being robbed

December 5, 2022

DOHA, Dec. 4 — England forward Raheem Sterling missed England’s 3-0 win over Senegal on Sunday night after travelling back to England.
The forward left the England camp after being informed that armed robbers had broken into his home while his family were there.
When asked about whether Sterling would be back for the quarterfinal against France or a possible semifinal, England coach Gareth Southgate said he wasn’t sure.
“We’ve got to wait and see. At the moment, clearly the priority is for him to be with his family. We’re going to support that, and leave him to have as much time as he needs.”
“He’s going home. It’s a situation that he needs time with his family to deal with, and I don’t want to put him under any pressure with that. Sometimes football isn’t the most important thing, and family should come first,” said Southgate. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 53
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Villarreal’s Emery replaces Gerrard to coach Aston Villa

October 25, 2022

Man City, Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Chelsea into FA...

March 21, 2022

Raphinha, Neymar lead Brazil to 4-1 win over...

October 15, 2021

World Cup knockouts starts with Argentina, Netherlands facing...

December 2, 2022

Netherlands into World Cup quarterfinals after win over...

December 3, 2022

NBA Africa and Hennessy to Host League’s First...

January 28, 2022

Unvaccinated players to be barred from Australian Open

October 20, 2021

Decisions taken concerning FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™...

March 9, 2022

ESPN and ESPN 2 broadcast highlights – 4-10...

February 4, 2022

Late Benzema goals keep Real Madrid top in...

August 29, 2022