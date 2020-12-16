Biden to pick Jennifer Granholm for energy secretary: media

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16-- U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to pick former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm to be his energy secretary, multiple U.S. media reported on Tuesday. Granholm will bring experience in promoting clean-energy manufacturing as Biden tries to implement a sweeping 2-trillion-U.S.-dollar climate plan, said an NPR report. While serving as governor from 2003 to 2011, Granholm worked to diversify the midwestern state's economy, which had been largely based on auto manufacturing, including by growing the state's alternative energy sector. Prior to becoming governor, Granholm served as Michigan's attorney general. Xinhua