Ambassador Maruta to investigate Kavango East Swapo leadership.

By John Disho

RUNDU, July 8 – Secretary-General of Swapo Sophia Shaningwa last month wrote to Kavango East regional coordinator Ottilie Shinduvi to stop work for a while to allow for investigations on allegations against her and regional mobilizer Bonifatius Wakudumo to be conducted.

In the letter, Shaningwa described the allegations as very serious.

However, Wakudumo, who is also Kavango East governor last month told Nampa that he had relinquished his position of regional mobilizer and that even Shaningwa was aware of the development.

However, Shinduvi allegedly ignored Shaningwa’s instructions and continued working as usual. She even attended the recently concluded the third National Policy Conference of the Swapo Party in Windhoek.

Some of the allegations against the regional heads are maladministration, mismanagement of membership fees, selling a party vehicle without approval, creating division and chaos in the elders’ council, the disappearance of party agents’ money, creating new branches without the knowledge of the Secretary General’s office to boost their chances of re-election and tribalism, among others.

According to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, former ambassador to Austria, Simon Maruta and his team will start interviewing witnesses today (Friday), it’s said it will be difficult to investigate the matters because, by coincidence, just Secretary-General announced the investigation, Swapo regional offices were broken into and all computers in which evidence was stored.

“This is clearly an inside job,” the source alleged.

Some sources say the coordinator always ignores the Secretary-General because she reports directly to Swapo President Dr. Hage Geingob.

Both Maruta and Shinduvi did not pick up calls seeking comment before publication.