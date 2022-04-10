Belarus publishes list of unfriendly countries

Trending Now
April 10, 2022

MINSK, April 10  — The Belarusian government has compiled a list of unfriendly countries, and the list was published on the National Legal Internet Portal of Belarus on Friday.

The list includes EU member countries, the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada, Liechtenstein, Norway, New Zealand, Albania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Switzerland.

These countries have acted unfriendly towards Belarusian legal entities and individuals, Belarusian media reported.

The list was prepared in accordance with a presidential decree signed by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in March.

At a conference on security issues on Thursday, Lukashenko said the West has been waging an economic war against Belarus.

He reiterated at a meeting with the Pakistani ambassador to Belarus on Friday that Belarus supports peaceful mediation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and that Belarus does not accept any wars, conflicts, and confrontations.  (Xinhua)

