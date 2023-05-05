President Joe Biden authorises sanctions against Sudan amid violence

Khartoum, May 5 — President Joe Biden has issued an executive order authorising sanctions against Sudan, citing the fighting in the country as an “unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States”. The President called the violence in Sudan a tragedy and betrayal of the Sudanese people. Despite a recent ceasefire, heavy fighting is ongoing in the capital Khartoum and adjoining cities, causing the situation to be increasingly dire. The World Food Programme estimates over $13m worth of food aid has been looted since the fighting broke out last month, leading the UN children’s agency, Unicef, to warn of an impending catastrophe, particularly for the youth caught in the crossfire.

Conflict in Sudan likely to be protracted

According to the director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, the conflict in Sudan is likely to continue for a long time, with both sides believing they can win militarily and having little incentive to negotiate. This prediction comes as the latest ceasefire has failed to hold, causing fighting to persist in Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri. With the situation in Sudan deteriorating and no end to the conflict in sight, the international community is looking at ways to provide support and aid to those affected.

WFP reports rampant pillaging in Sudan

The World Food Programme has raised alarm bells over the situation in Sudan, estimating that over $13m worth of food aid has been looted since fighting broke out last month. The WFP has reported rampant pillaging in the country, with food and essential supplies being stolen, causing concerns over a possible humanitarian crisis. With the situation in Sudan worsening, organisations such as Unicef and the WFP are calling for urgent action to protect the vulnerable population.

Source: BBC News