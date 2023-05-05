Trending Now
Home InternationalPOLITICS President Joe Biden authorises sanctions against Sudan amid violence
President Joe Biden authorises sanctions against Sudan amid violence
POLITICS

President Joe Biden authorises sanctions against Sudan amid violence

May 5, 2023

Khartoum, May 5 —  President Joe Biden has issued an executive order authorising sanctions against Sudan, citing the fighting in the country as an “unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States”. The President called the violence in Sudan a tragedy and betrayal of the Sudanese people. Despite a recent ceasefire, heavy fighting is ongoing in the capital Khartoum and adjoining cities, causing the situation to be increasingly dire. The World Food Programme estimates over $13m worth of food aid has been looted since the fighting broke out last month, leading the UN children’s agency, Unicef, to warn of an impending catastrophe, particularly for the youth caught in the crossfire.

Conflict in Sudan likely to be protracted

According to the director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, the conflict in Sudan is likely to continue for a long time, with both sides believing they can win militarily and having little incentive to negotiate. This prediction comes as the latest ceasefire has failed to hold, causing fighting to persist in Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri. With the situation in Sudan deteriorating and no end to the conflict in sight, the international community is looking at ways to provide support and aid to those affected.

WFP reports rampant pillaging in Sudan

The World Food Programme has raised alarm bells over the situation in Sudan, estimating that over $13m worth of food aid has been looted since fighting broke out last month. The WFP has reported rampant pillaging in the country, with food and essential supplies being stolen, causing concerns over a possible humanitarian crisis. With the situation in Sudan worsening, organisations such as Unicef and the WFP are calling for urgent action to protect the vulnerable population.

Source: BBC News

Post Views: 56
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Malian gov’t asks French ambassador to leave within...

February 1, 2022

Ukrainian president hopes for quick implementation of agreements...

December 27, 2022

Ukraine, Russia trade accusations over nuclear plant strike

August 7, 2022

Tunisian president sacks 3rd minister in 2 months

February 23, 2023

Several polling stations in Nigeria attacked on election...

February 26, 2023

Macron announces 2-bln-USD aid for Ukraine

May 6, 2022

Russia to strengthen border with Finland if NATO...

May 16, 2022

Timeline: Development of Russia-Ukraine conflict

February 25, 2022

South Africa’s renowned anti-apartheid activist Jessie Duarte passes...

July 17, 2022

South Africa’s neutrality in Ukraine war may force...

April 21, 2023