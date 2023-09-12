Navigating Financial Challenges: The Importance of Responsible Lending

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 12 — With frequent interest rate hikes and the rising cost of living, many Namibians are grappling with the challenge of meeting their loan obligations. On June 14, 2023, the central bank announced its third consecutive repo rate increase, raising it by 50 basis points (bps) from 7.25% to 7.75%. The current prime lending rate stands at 11.50%. Year-to-date, the Central Bank has hiked the repo rate by 100 bps, with an expected average inflation rate of 6.1% for 2023.

Despite the persistent interest rate hikes, the Bank of Namibia has reported a 5.3% year-on-year increase in households’ demand for credit by the end of June 2023. Notably, mortgage loans continue to drive credit growth, as people perceive homeownership as a sound investment. In contrast, the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) noted a slowdown in inflation, which dropped to 5.3% in June 2023.

When facing difficulties in meeting their debt obligations, it is essential for clients to proactively engage with their banks to initiate a conversation before the situation worsens. Through responsible lending practices, Nedbank Namibia aims to assist clients in regaining financial stability, offering options like debt restructuring and debt consolidation.

**Understanding Responsible Lending**

For financial institutions like Nedbank, responsible lending involves a thorough assessment of a prospective client’s creditworthiness and financial viability before granting a loan. This assessment considers factors such as income, expenses, and credit history to ensure that clients do not assume more debt than they can comfortably manage. Both existing and prospective clients have a moral responsibility to borrow only when necessary, and they must remain capable of repaying their loans, even in the face of interest rate hikes and increased living costs.

Furthermore, clients must have a clear understanding of the loan’s terms and conditions, including interest rates, fees, repayment terms, and their responsibilities, such as making timely payments.

Responsible lending practices play a critical role in maintaining the stability of Namibia’s financial system. These practices foster confidence in the financial sector, attracting foreign investment and supporting economic growth. Investors are more inclined to invest in a well-managed and regulated financial system.

All financial institutions in Namibia are required to adhere to the Financial Institutions and Markets Act (FIMA), passed in 2021. Under this law, the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (NAMFISA) acts as a regulator, ensuring compliance with responsible lending principles outlined in FIMA. Nedbank has also implemented internal policies and procedures to align with FIMA’s requirements.

**Safeguarding Economic Growth**

Maintaining responsible lending practices offers several benefits for the long-term economic growth of a nation:

1. **Risk Mitigation**: Responsible lending reduces the risk of loan defaults, contributing to financial stability.

2. **Financial Health**: It upholds ethical lending standards, creating a stable base of borrowers who can afford to repay their loans, safeguarding their long-term financial well-being.

3. **Economic Activity**: Borrowers are more likely to take out loans when confident in their ability to repay them, stimulating economic activity and growth.

Irresponsible lending practices, as witnessed during the 2008 global financial crisis, can have severe repercussions, including subprime mortgage defaults, a collapse in the housing market, and a negative impact on the financial system.

**Nedbank’s Commitment to Responsible Lending**

Nedbank is committed to responsible lending and has implemented measures to uphold these principles. One such measure is the affordability calculator, which assesses a client’s ability to repay a loan based on their income, expenses, and credit history. This tool ensures that clients do not undertake excessive debt and minimizes the risk of default, protecting them from financial hardship.

In conclusion, responsible lending practices are fundamental to the financial stability of Namibia and the well-being of both clients and banks. Nedbank’s dedication to these principles helps build trust, foster economic growth, and ensure fair and ethical treatment of clients. By embracing responsible lending, we contribute to a stronger and more resilient financial landscape.