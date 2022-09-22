IMMAF’S AFRICAN MEMBERS FORM AFRICA MMA CONFEDERATION

London. Sept. 22 — IMMAF’s African National Federations met on Sunday 18 September to establish a continental federation, the Africa MMA Confederation (AMMAC), to advance the development of MMA in the region and support the international body’s pursuit of recognition from the Olympic movement.

An interim steering panel headed by IMMAF’s African representative on the Board, Raymond Philips, has been established whose duty it is to prepare for an elective AMMAC General Assembly, prior to IMMAF’s next General Assembly. The statutes of AMMAC will also be approved at this meeting.

The confederation comprises five regional sub-groups North, South, East, West and Central Africa. Members were selected to represent the working groups as follows:

AFRICA MMA CONFEDERATION APPOINTMENTS

Management appointments:

President: Avinash Ramtohul

Vice President 1: Guy Bertrand Olomo

Vice President 2: Benjamin Bush

General Secretary: Jason Brown

Northern Africa (Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt)

Director 1: Tunisia Amin Nacheb

Director 2: Morocco TBC

Western Africa (Senegal, Guinea, Nigeria, Ghana, Cote de Ivoire)

Director 1: Nigeria Amb. Henry George Nkoro

Director 2: Ghana Collins Kofi Zoiku

Central Africa (Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola, Cameroon)

Director 1: Angola Armando Carlos Diogo

Director 2: DRC Baygon Bombomba

Eastern Africa (Zambia, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles)

Director 1: Zimbabwe Felix Munyaradzi Matsitsiro

Director 2: Seychelles Rennick Charlette

Southern Africa (Namibia, South Africa)

Director 1: South Africa TBC

Director 2: Namibia Ms. Anita de Klerk

IMMAF’s Board Director for Africa, Raymond Phillips said: “As IMMAF Director for Africa, I am very proud of the progress that has been made over the past few years on the African continent for mixed martial arts. Africa, as a highly underestimated region for the sport of MMA, has finally reached a point where National Federations have come together under the IMMAF umbrella to collaborate in the organisation of MMA and further the world’s fastest growing sport on the Africa continent.”

IMMAF President Kerrith Brown said: “IMMAF has a network of eighteen member federations in Africa, a region that is ripe for the development of MMA. Through collaboration, our African members will be able to more powerfully utilise mutual resources, opportunities and expertise for enhanced growth, which will benefit MMA’s participants across the continent at every level.”