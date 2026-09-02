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AU condemns recent armed attacks in Niger’s capital
Africa

AU condemns recent armed attacks in Niger’s capital

September 2, 2026

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 2– The African Union (AU) has expressed concern over recent armed clashes and attacks against several sensitive sites in Niamey, the capital of Niger, resulting in casualties and significant material damage.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the AU said that Chairperson of the AU Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf “strongly condemns the use of violence and any attempt to seize power by force,” citing “serious events” that occurred in Niamey during the night of Aug. 28 to 29.

He called on all actors to exercise restraint and to safeguard the security of the population and the stability of the West African country. The AU Commission chief extended condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured during these events.

Youssouf reaffirmed the AU’s commitment to standing with the people of Niger in support of peace, stability and national cohesion. Noting that he will continue to closely monitor developments in Niger, Youssouf reaffirmed the AU’s readiness to contribute to efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in Niger and across the Sahel region.

Niger’s Ministry of National Defense said on Saturday that it had brought under control a mutiny attempt involving a group of soldiers at Air Base 101 in Niamey. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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