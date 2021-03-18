Who takes over Leadership in United Republic of Tanzania?

Windhoek, Mar 18–Tanzanian are mourning the untimely death of their President John Pombe Joseph Mugufuli, who pass on yesterday 17 March 2021 from heart complications.

Who takes over the reign, after the demise of President Mugufuli ?

In terms of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania article 40 of the Constitution, states, ” where the office of President becomes vacant by reason of death resignation, loss of electoral qualifications or inability to perform his functions due to physical infirmity, or failure to discharge the duties and functions of the office of President, the vice-President shall be sworn in and become the President for the unexpired period of the five years and in accordance with the conditions set out in the article 40, and after consultation with the political party to which he belongs, the President shall propose the name of the person who shall be the Vice-President and such appointment shall be confirmed by the National Assembly by votes of not less than fifty percentum of all members of Parliament. ”

The current Vice-president Samia Hassan Suluhu takes over as President in accordance with the law of the United Republic of Tanzania and she can have her own cabinet if she wish to.

She will be the first woman President of the United Republic of Tanzania and also the first woman President in the East African region.

Compiled by Annakleta Haikera and Robert Maseka