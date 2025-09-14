China’s police chief meets guests from Laos, Nicaragua, Ethiopia, Armenia

BEIJING, Sept. 14 — Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with guests from Laos, Nicaragua, Ethiopia and Armenia in Beijing on Sunday.

When meeting with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security Vilay Lakhamfong, Wang said that China is willing to work with Laos to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and two countries, and act on the Global Security Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative.

Wang added that the Chinese side stands ready to deepen law enforcement and security cooperation with Laos to continue to crack down on transnational crimes such as online gambling and telecom fraud.

Vilay Lakhamfong, who is in China to attend the Lancang-Mekong ministerial meeting on law enforcement and security cooperation, said that the Lao side is ready to advance law enforcement and security cooperation with China, and promote the in-depth and solid development of a community with a shared future between Laos and China.

When meeting with Francisco Díaz Madriz, chief of the Nicaraguan Police Force, Wang stated that China stands ready to work with Nicaragua, guided by the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, to strengthen multilateral communication and coordination, and jointly enhance law enforcement capacity-building.

Francisco Díaz Madriz, who is in China to attend the 2025 Conference of the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum in Lianyungang, stated that the Nicaraguan side firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to elevate the friendly bilateral relations to a higher level.

When meeting with Demelash Gebremichael, commissioner general of the Ethiopian Federal Police Commission, Wang called on both sides, under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, to strengthen coordination in multilateral occasions, boost security cooperation for Belt and Road cooperation, and enhance their capabilities to combat crimes.

Demelash Gebremichael, who is also in China to attend the Forum in Lianyungang, expressed his gratitude for the long-term assistance and support from the Chinese side and pledged to take measures to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Ethiopia.

When meeting with Artur Poghosyan, chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, Wang said that China is willing to work with Armenia to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, jointly combat transnational organized crimes, make concerted efforts to ensure the safe and smooth progress of projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, and deeply engage in cooperation on police training.

Poghosyan expressed the Armenian side’s willingness to deepen cooperation in the fields of law enforcement and security. (Xinhua)

