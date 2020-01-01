2 killed, 6 wounded in drive-by shooting near Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 1 -- Two women were killed and six others injured in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday in Melville, northwest of Johannesburg, police said. Two of the injured victims are listed in critical condition, Gauteng Province police spokeswoman Mathapelo Peters said. "It is reported that a BMW SUV approached and suddenly multiple shots were fired from the BMW at patrons who were sitting outside the restaurant. Eight people were shot, two declared dead on the scene," she said. The women who died were between the ages of 30 and 40. Peters called on the public to help police with information that might assist with the arrest of perpetrators. Gauteng Commissioner of Police Elias Mawela condemned the shooting that marred New Year's celebrations. Xinhau