Namibia’s Central Procurement Board to Undergo Investigation and Enhancements.

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, May 1 — The National Assembly of Namibia has launched an investigation into the Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN) over concerns about its tender-awarding processes and legal framework. The move follows a motion tabled by lawmaker Nico Smit, of the Popular Democratic Movement party, calling for an inquiry into the procurement process.

The investigation aims to identify areas that need improvement, particularly in the area of due diligence, to regain public confidence in the procurement board. The CPBN has been at the centre of widespread public debate and controversy, and it is crucial that the procurement board is reviewed and enhanced on a regular basis, said Smit.

The CPBN, which is responsible for awarding tenders for government contracts, has been accused of mismanaging public funds, favouritism, and awarding tenders to companies with political connections. The board has also been criticized for not following due diligence procedures, leading to the awarding of tenders to companies that were later found to be fraudulent or lacking in the necessary qualifications.

The investigation is expected to scrutinize the legal framework governing the CPBN, as well as its procurement processes and policies, to ensure that they are transparent and effective. The aim is to identify any weaknesses in the system and recommend improvements to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the procurement process.

The CPBN plays a critical role in the country’s economy, as it awards tenders for government projects and contracts worth billions of dollars. Therefore, it is essential that the board is transparent and efficient in its operations to prevent corruption and ensure that public funds are used appropriately.

The investigation will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to raise their concerns and make recommendations on how the CPBN can improve its operations. The National Assembly will work closely with the Ministry of Finance and the CPBN to ensure that the investigation is thorough and transparent.

In conclusion, the investigation of the Central Procurement Board of Namibia is a significant step towards improving transparency and accountability in the country’s procurement process. It is essential that the CPBN is reformed to enhance its capacity to carry out its mandate effectively and efficiently while maintaining the trust and confidence of the public.

– Namibia Daily News