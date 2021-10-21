Trending Now
Angolan national airline resumes Windhoek-Luanda route
Angolan national airline resumes Windhoek-Luanda route

October 21, 2021

WINDHOEK, Oct. 21 — Angola’s national airline, TAAG Angola, on Thursday, resumed its Windhoek-Luanda route following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on travel between the two countries.
TAAG Angola Airlines last operated the route on March 19, 2020, and it was suspended due the travel restrictions related to COVID-19.

“We are pleased to be back again. This route has been very close to our operations and resuming it means so much and gives a lot of impetus to our mutual economic and social revival amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said TAAG Angola Airlines team leader Carla Duarte.

TAAG Angola comes with 64 passengers on their resumption flight and will be serving the Luanda-Windhoek route on Mondays and Thursdays.

Namibia Airports Company (NAC) warmly welcomed back TAAG Angola at Hosea Kutako International Airport, which now boasts a revamped and expanded terminal building since last time the airline was at the airport.

“We are excited to have TAAG Angola back on our shores. This is good for business and indeed great for the economic and cultural ties that we share as neighbors,” states Bisey Uirab, CEO of NAC. – XINHUA

