South African drivers block roads in protest

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) — Some South Africa truck drivers on Friday blocked the N3 highway leading to the Durban port, protesting over the employment of foreigners as drivers, said the police on Friday.

Local drivers stopped trucks and demanded documents from truck drivers to prove they are not foreigners.

“The N3 Durban bound and Johannesburg bound at Van Reenen’s both directions are closed to traffic due to a truck blockade. Traffic is being diverted to alternative routes. The police are on scene and attempts are underway to remove the trucks,” said the police on their social media pages.

The Road Freight Association (RFA) CEO Gavin Kelly condemned the blocking of roads. He said there is violence and looting at N3 with some people “pulling drivers from trucks to check their personal documents”.

“Law abiding transporters are subjected to this. The RFA has called on the government again and again to do what is necessary. They must deal with those who see themselves above the law — arrest, detain and investigate the inciters, those who perpetrate these acts, and those who take it upon themselves to act like police or authorities of the State. We are fast losing any respect as a safe, efficient and desirable route for the movement of goods out of, and into, Africa — and even South Africa,” he said. – XINHUA