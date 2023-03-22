ZANU-PF Must Release Job Sikhala: Namibian Activists Demand Justice and Equality

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, March 22 — Social democrats residing in Namibia has called for revolutionary action in Zimbabwe and abroad to show solidarity with Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala, a prisoner of conscience. The call comes on #WiwaWednesday, a special day for change champions to demonstrate their support for the victim of state repression. Hon Sikhala, the vibrant interim vice-chairperson, has been in jail for close to a year on concocted charges, yet the clueless state has dismally failed to convict him since his state-sponsored arrest, despite a clear lack of evidence.

Recently, the court threw away Hon Sikhala’s application for discharge on the case of obstruction of justice, even though the prosecution was unable to provide incontrovertible evidence against the change ambassador. It has become apparent that Hon Sikhala is a political prisoner who has endured ZANU-PF torture for 282 days in the hellhole of Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison for crimes he did not commit.

What is most concerning to change champions in Namibia is that even murderers are enjoying their constitutional right to bail, but the officer of the court and MP for Zengeza West is rotting in jail! The call has been made to SADC, AU, and the international community to amplify their authoritative voices demanding freedom, justice, and equality in the motherland.

Hon Sikhala should be released unconditionally because he is innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of law. Where is our solidarity when he proceeds with this state-sponsored torture through long pre-trial detention? It is crystal clear that Hon Sikhala is being used to deter social democrats who are inspired by the valour, nerve, and mettle of his astute leadership. After arbitrary arrests more than 65 times, Wiwa did not face any conviction, it boggles sane minds when ZANU-PF continues to target him for his political beliefs.

Is it a crime to fight state-sponsored abductions and gross abuse of fundamental basic freedoms? Is it a crime to belong to the Citizens Coalition for Change led by the Change Champion in Chief, President Advocate Nelson Chamisa? SADC and AU must intervene in solidarity with the incarcerated Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala. Zengeza West has been deliberately orphaned by the satanic regime to slow down voter registration, recruitment, and radicalization ahead of the crucial watershed elections scheduled for July/August 2023.

Moreover, ZANU-PF has exhibited its undoubted panic ahead of the harmonized elections. The unconstitutional detention of Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala is an attempt to rig the elections through intimidation, coercion, and torment. Wiwa is in anguish because of the impending elections. They are afraid of his extraordinary capacity to mobilize and radicalize the masses in our beloved country.

CCC Namibia needs freedom, justice, and equality in the fatherland. ZANU-PF should desist from capturing the judiciary. We demand the independence of the courts and all other state institutions. Furthermore, CCC Namibia shall not tire in its revolutionary endeavour to ensure that Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala is reunited with his loving family.

ZANU-PF intends to break the fighting psyche of both Hon Job Sikhala and the resilience showcased by the family. The district urges all change champions across the globe to give moral, material, and financial support to disadvantaged families. Wiwa is the father and breadwinner in the family, 282 days caged at Chikurubi translates to agony in the family! Who is putting food on the table? The sadist regime does not care!

It is our revolutionary obligation to give support to the incarcerated members of the political behemoth. Solidarity! Solidarity! Solidarity! With Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala. He deserves freedom and justice like any other citizen. #WiwaWednesday. We say no to the selective application of the law. We say no to lawfare! #ZANUPFMustGo.

The case of Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala highlights the continued repression and abuse of power by the government of Zimbabwe. The arrest and imprisonment of Sikhala on trumped-up charges is a clear violation of his human rights and a blatant attempt to silence his voice and intimidate others who speak out against the government.

It is imperative that the international community speaks out against this injustice and calls for the immediate release of Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala. The Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU) must intervene and use their influence to ensure that the government of Zimbabwe upholds the rule of law and respects the basic human rights of its citizens.

The continued detention of Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala is not only a violation of his rights but also a threat to the democratic process in Zimbabwe. It is clear that the government is using this as a tactic to intimidate and suppress opposition voices ahead of the upcoming elections.

As citizens of Namibia and supporters of social democracy, we stand in solidarity with Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala and call for his immediate release. We urge our government and other international bodies to use their voice and resources to help end this injustice and bring about a truly democratic and just society in Zimbabwe. We say no to repression, no to tyranny, and yes to freedom, justice, and equality for all. #WiwaWednesday. – Namibia Daily News