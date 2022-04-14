Trending Now
All roads lead to Swakopmund this Easter!

April 14, 2022

By Foibe N Paavo

Swakopmund, April 14  —  Excitement is brewing around Swakopmund as people crowd in from different towns all over Namibia to enjoy a jam-packed Easter holiday filled with performances, laughter, shopping, live music, fun, and more!

There’s loads of entertainment to look forward to this weekend. Starting with the Erongo Governance Cup from 15 to 18 April were towns in the region; Arandis, Karibib, Dauris, Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, and more will be competing against each other in soccer, netball, and volleyball.

Swakopmund’s Night Market also reopens on 16 April and will be a night filled with exclusive entertainment, shopping, and fun including the Easter Egg Hunt for the kids. Various interesting market stalls will accommodate crafts, food, and drinks!

“The 8th Octaves will kick off things, followed by a combined act including Riaan Smit, Janelle Botha, and Jessica Strydom. Closing off the evening with a special dance by The Elements.”

A fun family night under the stars on 16 April sees a drive-in cinema at Platz Am Meer Shopping Mall.

And there are many other festivities and events. Although Swakopmund is one of the best holiday destinations in Namibia, it’s always best when the time spent is enjoyed with our loved ones. Wishing you a Happy Easter! Take care and be safe. – Namibia Daily News

