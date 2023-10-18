Namibia’s Energy Sector Aims to Become Africa’s Capital by 2030

By Benjamin Wickham

CAPE TOWN, October 18 — Energy Invest: Namibia 2023, the official investment report covering Namibia’s oil, natural gas, power, mining, and renewable energy sectors, was unveiled during the African Energy Week (AEW) conference in Cape Town on Tuesday. The launch ceremony was presided over by Namibia’s Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo.

Energy Invest: Namibia 2023, produced by Energy Capital & Power (ECP) and endorsed by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, marks a significant milestone in Namibia’s energy development journey, positioning the country on the global energy stage. This comprehensive publication traces Namibia’s journey from upstream exploration to downstream processing capacity and outlines the ambitious goal of becoming the energy capital of the continent by 2030.

Minister Alweendo, in his opening address, expressed optimism about the recent discoveries, stating, “With our new discoveries made this year and last year, we are on the cusp of something special. It is our intention to manage our oil and gas sector to transform our economy and introduce market policies to ensure that in-country value is generated from these resources. This book provides extensive information about Namibia’s energy sector, helping to understand our country better.”

The report delves into the role of attractive petroleum contracts and guaranteed fiscal stability in expediting Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) following five commercial discoveries in Namibia’s Orange Basin. It also highlights the need for the establishment of on- and offshore infrastructure to support ongoing exploration activities. A dedicated chapter on the energy transition explores how Namibia can expedite its move away from carbon-intensive development, focusing on green manufacturing and synthetic fuels, as well as the long-term outlook for battery and critical minerals to diversify Namibia’s exports beyond diamonds and uranium.

The report emphasizes regional integration and local beneficiation to create shared opportunities and boost energy trade and investment within the Southern African Development Community. Notably, the publication features a range of Angolan service providers looking to enter or expand their presence in the Namibian market.

Key entities and organizations involved in the publication include the Ministry of Mines and Energy, NAMCOR, Bank of Namibia, African Energy Chamber, NAMPOA, ReconAfrica, Daures Green Hydrogen, BW Kudu, Chamber of Mines, NAMDOCK, The Pupkewitz Group of Companies, Paratus Group, SSGV, Sonair, SONILS, CABSHIP, and MGP Investment, among others.