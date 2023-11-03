African Energy Chamber Promotes Collaboration for Oil and Gas Success

Staff Reporter

JOHANNESBURG, November 3 — Accurate and up-to-date seismic data serve as the linchpin of a thriving oil and gas industry. Across Africa, geoscience companies play a pivotal role, in driving the success and efficiency of oil and gas projects by providing countries and corporations with the precise tools necessary for locating hydrocarbon deposits. Without the invaluable contributions of these geoscience firms, Africa would struggle to unlock the vast potential of its oil and gas resources.

The ongoing working visit to Houston, led by NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), is dedicated to promoting this crucial role. The visit aims to engage with oil, gas, and geoscience companies to underscore their impact on Africa’s energy sector. At its core, this initiative underscores the belief that partnerships between geoscience companies and African governments are essential for the success of the growing industry, with numerous opportunities in Africa yet to be realized.

During the visit, the AEC will hold discussions with EnerGeo Alliance, a global trade association for the geoscience industry with the motto, ‘Energy Starts Here.’ EnerGeo Alliance has consistently demonstrated a commitment to Africa’s hydrocarbon future, making it a vital partner for the oil and gas sector on the continent. The meeting will delve into how geoscience companies, with EnerGeo Alliance’s support, can contribute to the success of Africa’s oil and gas sector, with a particular focus on seismic development and how African governments can facilitate the activities of geoscience companies in untapped acreage.

Africa’s immense potential in oil and gas is only beginning to be fully comprehended, with vast reserves yet to be uncovered. For example, countries like Nigeria, boasting 200 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of proven gas resources, may hold as much as 600 tcf. Meanwhile, nations like Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zimbabwe, Kenya, and many more are still to reveal their oil and gas reserves. Geoscience companies are the linchpin for advancing exploration efforts, offering a comprehensive understanding of Africa’s onshore and offshore hydrocarbon plays. Collaborative partnerships will be the driving force behind the success of Africa’s oil and gas sector.

Despite the central role geoscience companies play in Africa, they face ongoing challenges, including opposition from environmental groups hindering both onshore and offshore operations. For instance, in South Africa, energy companies face disruptions with lobbyist organizations impeding exploration in the Orange Basin, where significant finds have already been made on the Namibian side. South Africa is grappling with an energy crisis, and domestic oil and gas resources could be a lifeline to the economy. Thus, the geoscience community must receive full government support; otherwise, untapped oil and gas resources will remain untapped.

This holds continent-wide, and the AEC’s working visit underscores the need for stronger collaboration. Topics of discussion will encompass the challenges encountered by the geoscience community, including the importance of robust partnerships, streamlined license approvals, and clear regulation. Furthermore, recognizing that capacity building is central to energy and economic development, the meeting will emphasize the need for training and skills development programs between governments and National Oil Companies. It will also explore how scholarships, programs, and mentorship can bolster the geoscience industry.

NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC, stated, “The geoscience community will have a catalyzing role to play in Africa for many years to come. Africa’s oil and gas potential is only starting to be understood. Through seismic surveys, we can not only understand what lies beneath the continent’s ground and waters, but we can fast-track decision-making to monetize resources. We see the seismic community continue to grow, with mergers such as between Norway’s TGS and Petroleum Geo-Services. This sends the right kind of message that the seismic community is committed to growth, and Africa should stand ready to welcome partners.”

This year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) conference in Cape Town focused heavily on the role of geoscience companies in the growth of the African oil and gas market. Several panel discussions, technical presentations, and forums emphasized the need for increased collaboration between geoscience players and African governments. The event also featured the inaugural African Farmout Forum, designed for forging deals through an in-depth understanding of Africa’s upstream plays. However, there is still much work to be done, and both AEW and the AEC are poised to support the growth and contributions of the global geoscience community.