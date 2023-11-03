Namibian Literary Talent Shines Bright in Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Nov. 3 — Namibian literary talent continues to be discovered, nurtured, and showcased in Doek! Literary Magazine, the country’s premier literary publication. The shortlist for the second edition of the Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards features works of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and visual art from Namibia that have resonated not only with writers in the country but also with readers across Africa and the world.

Rémy Ngamije, the Founder of Doek Literary Awards, highlighted that these awards are a crucial milestone in their mission to foster a diverse and vibrant literary culture within Namibia. Made possible through an ongoing partnership with Bank Windhoek, they provide a unique opportunity to recognize and reward literary artists who create and share works that contribute to the recognition of Namibian literature on both national and global stages.

The 2023 shortlist celebrates the diversity of literary talent published in Doek! Literary Magazine, showcases works that explore both Namibian and universal themes. The nominated pieces delve into topics such as family dynamics, friendships, motherhood, resilience in the face of trauma, generational histories and losses, questions of land and belonging, and the power of reconnecting with life and ancestral heritage.

Congratulations to the following writers, poets, and visual artists shortlisted for the 2023 Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards:

**Fiction:** Roxane Bayer, Karin Eloff, and Filemon Iiyambo.

**Nonfiction:** Frowin Becker and Nina Van Zyl.

**Poetry:** Kina Indongo, Veripuamu Nandee Kangumine, and Keith Vries.

**Visual Art:** Nicola Brandt, Katherine Hunter, and Jean-Claude Tjitamunisa.

The Doek Literary Awards continue to be a beacon for celebrating and nurturing Namibian literary talent, making a significant contribution to the country’s literary landscape.